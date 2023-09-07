LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced that it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed https://journey.ct.events/view/70fa353c-5022-401b-87dd-7e5f879898dd and on the investor relations section of company website at https://inuvo.com/investor/.

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact INUV@crescendo-ir.com.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com .

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

inuv@crescendo-ir.com