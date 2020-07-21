Inuvo’s Proprietary Artificial Intelligence Technology, IntentKey, Identifies and Targets Tax Filers Approaching Tax Deadline

Inuvo launched a successful IntentKey campaign with one of the country’s top tax filing services, exceeding client goals by 36%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey has helped a leading online tax service / software provider identify and message online audiences that were in market for a tax product in light of the July 15th tax extension deadline, by successfully launching a campaign that exceeded the client goals by 36%.

The Internal Revenue Service provided special tax filing relief to individuals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the nation’s top tax filing services recognized a significant opportunity to gain market share by identifying audiences that might normally have utilized a more traditional walk-in tax service, but because of COVID-19 may have had reservations about venturing out to do so. Their challenge was to find a technology partner capable of audience prospecting in such a specific and just-in-time manner.

The IntentKey AI technology was able to identify and act on audience indicators that recognized the co-existing signals of concern related to COVID-19 and immediate interest in online tax preparation software and services so as to meet the revised tax filing deadline.

Throughout the campaign, Inuvo exceeded expectations by identifying new customers, who had not previously used the clients tax software and services and as a result, the IntentKey exceeded the client’s goals for the tax deadline promotional campaign by 36%.

“We knew we were hitting the mark with the client when they doubled their budget within the last two weeks of the campaign,” said Tristan Cameron, VP of Sales & Account Management. “The IntentKey is perfectly suited to this kind of time sensitive marketing promotion, where the audience leading into a deadline systematically changes and gets smaller over time. This highlights the adaptive nature of the IntentKey artificial intelligence technology.”

“The global pandemic has required that businesses rethink their go-to-market strategies within the context of an environment that could never have been predicted,” said Richard Howe, Chairman and CEO. “Trying to figure out something that has never occurred is perfectly suited to an artificial intelligence technology capable of dynamically adapting to change and as a result has created new opportunities for the IntentKey to prove itself with clients, such as this tax provider.”

About the IntentKey™

Inuvo®’s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

