PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I thought there should be a way to easily operate a front snow blower and a rear salt dispenser while comfortably seated within a warm enclosure,” said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., “so I invented the BETALLION. My design eliminates the need to struggle to clear snow from a sidewalk or driveway using a loud and cumbersome snow thrower.”

The patent-pending invention provides improved snow-clearing capabilities and salt distribution for homeowners and businesses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional walk-behind blowers, shovels, etc. As a result, it eliminates struggle and strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for the owners of quads and UTV’s.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-941, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.