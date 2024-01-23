PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I thought there should be a way to prevent the upper portion of a coverall garment from touching the floor when using the restroom,” said an inventor, from Detroit, Mich., “so I invented the OUTBACKS. My design would save time and keep the garment clean and germ free.”

The invention provides an improved design for workwear overalls or coveralls. In doing so, it saves time and effort when using the restroom. As a result, it increases comfort and sanitation and it prevents the garment from being contaminated. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear overalls or coveralls for work. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ACC-146, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.