PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I’m a bartender, and I wanted to create an improved beer or beverage bottle that would ease the task of opening the bottle,” said an inventor, from The Entrance North, NSW, Australia, “so I invented the DRINK LINC. My design ensures that a bottle opener is readily available and easily accessible when needed.”

The invention provides an improved packaging design for beer. In doing so, it enables a person to quickly and easily remove the screw cap/pop top. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the hassle of finding or carrying a separate bottle opener. The invention features a safe and durable design to help prevent possible injury, and it is easy to use so it is ideal for bars, restaurants, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-244, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.