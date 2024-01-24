PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I wanted to create an improved funnel device for collecting slurry underneath the chute of a concrete truck,” said an inventor, from Bastrop, Texas, “so I invented the CONCRETE FUNNEL FINISHING CURBS MADE EASY. My efficient design would significantly reduce the time it would take to finish molding concrete curbs and with less clean-up involved.”

The patent-pending invention provides a funnel device for use with concrete trucks for collecting slurry. In doing so, it saves time and effort when finishing concrete curbs. It also reduces the chance of spills and it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for concrete contractors. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ASP-276, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.