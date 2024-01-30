PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I wanted to create a quick and easy way to prepare infant formula,” said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., “so I invented the INFANT FORMULA PODS. My design would eliminate the waste and mess associated with powder formula.”

The invention provides an improved way to package and prepare baby formula. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional powder formula. As a result, it enables the user to place an exact, measured amount of formula into a waiting baby bottle of water and it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents who feed their infants formula. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CNC-950, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.