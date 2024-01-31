PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I wanted to create a mobile app which could allow all size truck drivers to easily locate return load hauling opportunities whether it was across town or across the nation,” said an inventor, from Stamford, Conn., “so I invented the NET BUZZ. My design offers a more productive alternative to running empty and earning no income on a return trip; as well as helping the environment by reducing pollution.”

The invention provides a sharing-economy mobile app for local and long-haul cargo transport to be used by truck delivery service providers and seekers. In doing so, it assists drivers with finding return loads in either local or long-haul cargo delivery service environments. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could allow for better and more affordable service to customers. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the trucking industry and business owners.

