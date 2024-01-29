PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I thought there could be a smart new means for securing and releasing handcuffs,” said an inventor, from Elgin, Ill., “so I invented the LOTUS 1 HAND CUFFS. My design would offer a double-locking feature to further ensure a restrained person did not escape the cuffs.”

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for hand cuffs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional lock and release capabilities via a key. As a result, it can be used as a highly effective means of obtaining a prisoner or for detainee transportation scenarios. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for police, law enforcement, security guards, the military, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-951, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.