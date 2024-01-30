PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I wanted to create a quick and simple tool for sweeping, moping, raking or shoveling,” said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., “so I invented the WONDER STICK. My design enables you to perform multiple tasks with just one tool.”

The invention provides an all-in-one tool for cleaning floors, raking leaves, shoveling snow, etc. In doing so, it would serve as an efficient and more flexible alternative to traditional tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to find and/or switch from one tool to the other. The invention features an interchangeable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CLR-120, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.