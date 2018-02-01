INVENTIVA: Half-yearly review and termination of a liquidity contract with Oddo BHF and implementation of a new liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Half-yearly review and termination of a liquidity contract with Oddo BHF

Implementation of a new liquidity contract with

Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), February 1st, 2018 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris – FR0013233012 – IVA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative breakthrough therapies, particularly for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced the half-yearly review of its liquidity contract concluded with Oddo BHF as well as the termination of this contract and the signature of a new liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Half-yearly review of the liquidity contract concluded with Oddo BHF

Pursuant to the liquidity contract relating to the shares of the company Inventiva and entrusted to Oddo BHF, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2017:

Cash: € 103,155.35,

Number of shares: 43,910 Inventiva shares.

Note that at the time of its implementation, the following assets had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Cash: € 200,000 (amount increased to € 400,000 by an additional contribution on May 9, 2017),

Number of shares: 0 Inventiva shares.

Termination of the liquidity contract concluded with Oddo BHF and end-of-contract balance

On January 31, 2018, the liquidity contract signed with Oddo BHF on March 16, 2017 has been terminated. At the close of trading on January 31, 2018, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42,

Number of shares: 34,063 Inventiva shares.

New liquidity contract signed with Kepler Cheuvreux

As of February 1st, 2018 and for a period of 12 months, renewable by tacit agreement, the company Inventiva has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares (Code ISIN FR0013233012) admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, in compliance with the Charter of Ethics of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI) approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) by a decision of March 21, 2011.

For the implementation of this contract, the following assets have been allocated to the liquidity account:

Cash: € 400,000, including € 163,510.42 transferred from the preceding liquidity contract,

Number of shares: 34,063 Inventiva shares, including 34,063 Inventiva shares transferred from the preceding liquidity contract.

This liquidity contract is part of a share buyback program authorized by Inventiva’s Extraordinary General Meeting on May 29, 2017.

About Inventiva: www.inventivapharma.com

Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of drugs interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulators. Inventiva’s research engine opens up novel breakthrough therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment with a strong action mechanism permitting the activation of all three alpha, gamma and delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors), which play key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its anti-fibrotic action targets two initial indications with substantial unmet medical need: NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver disease already affecting over 30 million people in the United States, and systemic sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and for which there is no approved treatment to date.

Inventiva is also developing in parallel a second clinical product, odiparcil (formerly IVA336), which is a treatment for three different forms of mucopolysaccharidosis: MPS I or Hurler/Scheie syndromes, MPS II or Hunter syndrome and MPS VI also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome. Inventiva is also developing a preclinical stage oncology portfolio.

Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research entities such as the Institut Curie. Two strategic R&D partnerships have also been established with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, making Inventiva eligible for preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to royalties on the products resulting from the partnerships.

Inventiva employs over 100 highly qualified employees and owns state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns a proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.

