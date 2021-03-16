Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Inventure Realty and Real Brokerage Align in Wisconsin to Bring Value to Agents and Clients

Inventure Realty and Real Brokerage Align in Wisconsin to Bring Value to Agents and Clients

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inventure Realty Group, a leading Madison-based real estate brokerage today announces it is now aligned with The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real) to bring a new model of relationship-focused technology to the Wisconsin market. Nationally based Real has pioneered best-in-class technologies that streamline essential business services allowing agents to support clients with information and resources in a more timely and personalized way.

“This powerful partnership between Inventure and Real will provide our growing network of agents throughout Wisconsin with advanced technologies, tools and locally-based training that will allow them to focus on their relationships with clients,” said Kenneth Kaiser, founder of Inventure.

“And, as a publicly traded company, the opportunity with Real allows us to offer more robust opportunities for our agents to build wealth, through things like competitive splits, revenue sharing and stock options. The Real model is also less costly to agents from an overhead perspective which allows them to put more effort and resources into promoting and supporting their clients to best meet their unique needs.”

“Business models are changing and adapting to the new “normal” and it is not any different in real estate,” says former Inventure managing broker Kathleen “Sona” Olson, now Real’s Designated Managing Broker in Wisconsin. “Like in any other industry, new technologies are essential for us to advance our company and improve our value to clients.”

“Buyers, sellers and agents are often operating remotely,” continues Olson. “Mobile apps, private networks and cloud-based resources are becoming increasingly important for them to communicate and conduct business whenever and wherever they are. The technology that Real brings to the table provides all of that and allows us to improve on efforts to maximize exposure to properties and foster the connections with our clients and others.”

“Both Inventure and Real share the same values and commitment to providing extraordinary service with the best platform for growth,” offered Kaiser. “We are focused on continuing to be a resource and trusted partner within our Wisconsin communities.” Inventure and its 90+ agents will continue to operate in Wisconsin as “Inventure Realty, Brokered by Real.”

Inventure Realty Group:
Inventure Realty (www.inventurerealestate.com) has been providing clients with extraordinary service throughout South Central Wisconsin’s real estate Market since 2007. We began with one vision: bring the best customer service to the industry and help our clients reach their dream of home ownership. Today, our 90+ agents have a shared mission to build our dreams while helping our clients realize theirs.   

The Real Brokerage Inc.
Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 25 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact:
Kenneth Kaiser, President
Inventure Realty Group, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: 608-843-5227
Office: 608-729-0246

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.