Inventus Expands eDiscovery and Legal Services Offerings in Asia

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inventus, a leading international legal support services provider, today announced the continued growth of its global operations with a new office and secure data center in Hong Kong.

“As our clients increasingly conduct business internationally, skillful navigation of the complex cross-border legal landscape is critical to success,” said Erin Plante, Director, Strategy and Consulting, Inventus. “Our expanded presence in Asia provides additional support and security to our clients conducting discovery in the region during litigation, regulatory investigations, and compliance exercises.”

“We are committed to delivering excellent service to our clients wherever they need us,” said Paul Mankoo, CEO, Inventus. “With the addition of our Hong Kong office, we now boast 17 offices and eight data centers throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, with highly-skilled, multilingual teams fluent across a range of languages, including Mandarin and Cantonese.”

An expanded presence in Asia enables Inventus to deliver even more options for:

Cross-border regulatory compliance

Anticipatory services

Forensic investigations

Electronic discovery

Document review

The additional data center in Hong Kong provides highly secure, local hosting for our clients conducting business in Hong Kong and mainland China and bolsters secure, compliant, cross-border data transactions.

ABOUT INVENTUS

Inventus is a leading global legal services provider focused on reducing the costs and risks associated with discovery and compliance processes through the effective use of technology solutions. Inventus has been providing services to corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies since 1991.

