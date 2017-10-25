Investar Holding Corporation Announces Record Revenues Following Acquisition

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) (the “Company”), the holding company for Investar Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and $2.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per share in the third quarter of 2017 was $0.29 per basic and diluted share (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

The Company’s balance sheet and statement of income as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 include the impact of the Company’s acquisition of Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (“Citizens”), which was completed on July 1, 2017. As of the acquisition date, Citizens had approximately $250 million in total assets, including $130 million in loans, and approximately $212 million in deposits. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed have been recorded at fair value and are subject to change pending finalization of all valuations.

Investar Holding Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo said:

“The third quarter was an exciting quarter for Investar. Following the acquisition of Citizens Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank on July 1, 2017, our operating teams, including our new Investar family members from Evangeline Parish, worked diligently to successfully integrate the former Citizens Bank, while continuing to provide outstanding customer service. Working together to create synergies promptly after completing a merger is important to our earnings success. This is the first quarter of operations following the Citizens acquisition and the results reflect the positive effect of the acquisition on our balance sheet and income statement. We are pleased with the results and expect to recognize additional benefits from the acquisition going into the next quarter.

We also announced the acquisition of BOJ Bancshares, Inc., the parent company for The Highlands Bank, in Jackson, Louisiana, which we expect to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. The acquisition of The Highlands Bank fits our strategy of expansion through extensions of our existing markets. We believe this limits integration risk and allows us to continue to build our brand in existing and surrounding markets. We also believe that the acquisition further positions us to grow the franchise and increase long-term shareholder value. Both we and The Highlands Bank are customer service-focused community banks and look forward to welcoming the customers and employees of The Highlands Bank to the Investar family.

In addition to growth by acquisition, Investar continued to bolster its teams in the third quarter with the addition of four commercial lenders in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette markets, as well as a Community Development Officer in the New Orleans market, and two Treasury Management Sales Officers in the New Orleans and Lafayette markets. We look forward to the knowledge and experience brought to Investar by these team members, as well as the growth in business relationships with our customers.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenues, or interest and noninterest income, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 totaled $15.6 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 23.4%, compared to June 30, 2017, and an increase of $3.6 million, or 29.8%, compared to September 30, 2016.

Total assets increased to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2017, compared to $1.2 billion at both June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016.

Total loans increased $177.6 million, or 19%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2017, compared to $933.0 million at June 30, 2017. Excluding the loans acquired in the Citizens acquisition, or $124.4 million, total loans increased $53.2 million, or 5.7%, to $986.1 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $933.0 million at June 30, 2017.

The business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $342.6 million at September 30, 2017, an increase of $58.5 million, or 20.6%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $284.1 million at June 30, 2017, and an increase of $92.3 million, or 36.9%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $250.3 million at September 30, 2016.

Nonperforming loans decreased to 0.20% at September 30, 2017, compared to 1.06% at September 30, 2016.

Total interest income increased $2.6 million, or 21.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and increased $3.5 million, or 31.4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Net interest margin increased twelve basis points to 3.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to 3.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2017, and increased seventeen basis points from 3.23% for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Cost of deposits decreased seven basis points to 0.91% for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to 0.98% for both of the three month periods ended June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016.

The Company successfully completed the conversion of branch and operating systems associated with the Citizens acquisition during the quarter.

The dividend payout ratio increased to 12.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to 9.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 3.81% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The Company repurchased 12,056 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $21.89 during the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The Company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire BOJ Bancshares, Inc. (“BOJ”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Highlands Bank, in Jackson, Louisiana. The agreement provides for consideration to be paid to the shareholders of BOJ in the form of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock. BOJ shareholders will be entitled to receive an aggregate amount of cash consideration equal to $3.95 million and an aggregate of 799,559 shares of the Company’s common stock, subject to certain adjustments. Assuming no adjustments to the merger consideration under the terms of the Agreement, the transaction is valued at approximately $22.78 million based upon the closing price of Investar’s common stock of $23.55 on October 17, 2017. It is expected that shareholders of BOJ will own approximately 8% of the combined company following the acquisition.

Loans

Total loans were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2017, an increase of $177.6 million, or 19.0%, compared to June 30, 2017, and an increase of $263.7 million, or 31.1%, compared to September 30, 2016. Included in total loans at September 30, 2017 is $124.4 million, or 11.2% of the total loan portfolio, of loans acquired from Citizens. Exclusive of acquired loans, total loans at September 30, 2017 increased $53.2 million, or 5.7%, compared to June 30, 2017, and $139.3 million, or 16.4%, compared to September 30, 2016.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter

Change Year/Year Change Percentage of Total

Loans 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2016 $ % $ % 9/30/2017 9/30/2016 Mortgage loans on real estate Construction and development $ 122,501 $ 109,627 $ 92,355 $ 12,874 11.7 % $ 30,146 32.6 % 11.0 % 10.9 % 1-4 Family 252,003 177,979 175,392 74,024 41.6 76,611 43.7 22.7 20.7 Multifamily 50,770 46,109 42,560 4,661 10.1 8,210 19.3 4.6 5.0 Farmland 14,130 8,006 8,281 6,124 76.5 5,849 70.6 1.3 1.0 Commercial real estate Owner-occupied 217,369 185,226 172,952 32,143 17.4 44,417 25.7 19.6 20.5 Nonowner-occupied 245,053 223,297 192,270 21,756 9.7 52,783 27.5 22.0 22.7 Commercial and industrial 125,230 98,837 77,312 26,393 26.7 47,918 62.0 11.3 9.1 Consumer 83,465 83,879 85,706 (414 ) (0.5 ) (2,241 ) (2.6 ) 7.5 10.1 Total loans 1,110,521 932,960 846,828 177,561 19.0 % 263,693 31.1 % 100 % 100 % Loans held for sale — — 40,553 — — (40,553 ) (100.0 ) Total gross loans $ 1,110,521 $ 932,960 $ 887,381 $ 177,561 19.0 % $ 223,140 25.1 %

One to four family loans were $252.0 million at September 30, 2017, an increase of $74.0 million, or 41.6%, compared to $178.0 million at June 30, 2017, and an increase of $76.6 million, or 43.7%, compared to September 30, 2016. The increase in the 1-4 family portfolio is primarily a result of the approximately $61.5 million 1-4 family loans acquired from Citizens.

At September 30, 2017, the Company’s total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $342.6 million, an increase of $58.5 million, or 20.6%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $284.1 million at June 30, 2017, and an increase of $92.3 million, or 36.9%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $250.3 million at September 30, 2016. Included in the business lending portfolio is $34.0 million, or 9.9% of the total portfolio, of loans acquired from Citizens. The Company continues to focus on relationship banking and growing our commercial loan portfolio.

Consumer loans, including indirect auto loans of $64.1 million, totaled $83.5 million at September 30, 2017, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 0.5%, compared to $83.9 million, including indirect auto loans of $70.8 million, at June 30, 2017, and a decrease of $42.8 million, or 33.9%, compared to $126.3 million at September 30, 2016. Excluding the consumer loans acquired from Citizens, or $8.5 million, consumer loans decreased $8.9 million, or 10.6%, to $75.0 million at September 30, 2017. The decrease in consumer loans, excluding acquired loans, when compared to the linked quarter is attributable to the scheduled paydowns of the consumer loans.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $2.2 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2017, an increase of $1.0 million, or 86.5%, compared to $1.2 million, or 0.13% of total loans, at June 30, 2017, and a decrease of $6.8 million, or 75.7%, compared to $9.0 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at September 30, 2016. The increase in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2017 compared to June 30, 2017 is mainly attributable to the Citizens acquisition. The decrease in nonperforming loans compared to September 30, 2016 is mainly attributable to one $4.7 million owner-occupied commercial real estate relationship and one $2.7 million commercial and industrial loan relationship that were not performing at September 30, 2016.

Exclusive of acquired loans, the allowance for loan losses was $7.6 million, or 541.62% and 0.77% of nonperforming loans and total loans, respectively, at September 30, 2017, compared to $7.3 million, or 627.63% and 0.78% of nonperforming loans and total loans, respectively, at June 30, 2017, and $7.4 million, or 82.44% and 0.87% of nonperforming loans and total loans, respectively, at September 30, 2016. The increase in the allowance as a percentage of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2017 compared to September 30, 2016 is a result of the $6.8 million decrease in nonperforming loans discussed above. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2017 compared to September 30, 2016 is due to an overall increase in the legacy portfolio of the Company of $139.3 million, or 16.4%, while the allowance for loan losses increased $0.2 million, or 3.0%.

The provision for loan losses was $0.4 million for both the second and third quarters of 2017, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to provision for loan losses of $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Management continues to monitor the Company’s loan portfolio for exposure to potential negative impacts of suppressed oil and gas prices. We consider our direct exposure to the energy sector not to be significant, at approximately one percent of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2017. However, should the price of oil and gas decline further and/or remain at the current low price for an extended period, the general economic conditions in our south Louisiana markets could be negatively affected and could negatively impact borrowers’ ability to service their debt. Management continually evaluates the allowance for loan losses based on several factors, including economic conditions, and currently believes that any potential negatively affected future cash flows related to these loans would be covered by the current allowance for loan losses.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2017 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $206.5 million, or 23.1%, compared to June 30, 2017, and an increase of $194.3 million, or 21.4%, compared to September 30, 2016. The Company acquired $212.2 million in deposits from the Citizens acquisition. Exclusive of acquired deposits, total deposits decreased $5.6 million, or 0.6%, compared to June 30, 2017, and decreased $17.9 million, or 2.0%, compared to September 30, 2016. The decrease in deposits is primarily due to a decrease in time deposits of $8.5 million, or 2.1%, compared to June 30, 2017, and a decrease of $79.7 million, or 17%, compared to September 30, 2016, resulting from the Bank’s strategy to decrease its dependence on non-retail certificates of deposit.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter

Change Year/Year Change Percentage of

Total Deposits 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2016 $ % $ % 9/30/2017 9/30/2016 Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits $ 175,130 $ 130,625 $ 112,414 $ 44,505 34.1 % $ 62,716 55.8 % 15.9 % 12.4 % NOW accounts 192,503 171,244 150,551 21,259 12.4 41,952 27.9 17.5 16.6 Money market deposit accounts 147,096 143,957 123,487 3,139 2.2 23,609 19.1 13.3 13.6 Savings accounts 103,017 50,945 51,332 52,072 102.2 51,685 100.7 9.4 5.7 Time deposits 483,616 398,054 469,267 85,562 21.5 14,349 3.1 43.9 51.7 Total deposits $ 1,101,362 $ 894,825 $ 907,051 $ 206,537 23.1 % $ 194,311 21.4 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

The financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 reflect the acquisition of Citizens beginning July 1, 2017. The acquisition of Citizens added three branch locations in Evangeline Parish with total assets of $250 million, total loans of $130 million, and total deposits of $212 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company recognized $0.8 million in expenses related to the acquisition of Citizens.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $11.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 24.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2017, and an increase of $2.8 million, or 31.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2016. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by growth in loan and securities balances partially offset by an increase in interest expense as we funded the increase in earning assets with increased deposits and borrowings. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 increased $2.7 million and $0.8 million due to increases in the volume and yield, respectively, of interest-earning assets, offset slightly by decreases of $0.4 million and $0.3 million due to the increases in the volume and rate, respectively, of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the third quarter of 2016.

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.40% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to 3.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 3.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to 4.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 4.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The cost of deposits decreased seven basis points to 0.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to 0.98% for both the quarters ended June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016. The decrease in the cost of deposits when compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016 is a result of a decrease in the cost of savings deposits and time deposits. The overall costs of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 decreased five basis points to 1.05% compared to 1.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and increased seven basis points compared to 0.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The decrease in the cost of deposits and cost of funds at September 30, 2017 compared to June 30, 2017 is mainly a result of lower cost deposits and long term borrowings acquired from Citizens. The increase in the cost of funds at September 30, 2017 compared to September 30, 2016 is mainly attributable to the increase in long term borrowings resulting from the Company’s issuance and sale, on March 24, 2017, of $18.6 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due in 2027. The Company used the net proceeds from the debt issuance to fund a portion of the acquisition of Citizens Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $1.2 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 45.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2017, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 13.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2016. The increase in noninterest income when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017 is due to a $0.2 million increase in both service charges on deposit accounts and gain on sale of fixed assets, offset by a $0.1 million decrease in the gain on sale of investment securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $9.1 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 31.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2017, and an increase of $2.6 million, or 39.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2016. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016 is mainly attributable to the increases in both salaries and employee benefits and acquisition expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is a result of the increase in employees following the Citizens acquisition, as well as the addition of four commercial lenders in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette markets, and a Community Development Officer and Treasury Management Sales Officer in the New Orleans market during the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The increase in acquisition expense was a result of the Citizens acquisition that was completed on July 1, 2017.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2017 includes a full quarter of expenses of approximately $0.4 million for both de novo branches, one in each of the Baton Rouge (Gonzales) and New Orleans (Elmwood) markets, that were opened at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Basic Earnings Per Share and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The Company reported both basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the three months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of $0.05 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The decrease in both basic and diluted earnings per share is attributable to the Company’s issuance of approximately 1.6 million common shares as part of a public offering on March 22, 2017, as well as the $0.8 million in acquisition expenses related to the Citizens acquisition.

Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, which equates to an effective tax rate of 32.6%.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, a state chartered bank. The Company’s primary market is South Louisiana and it currently operates 15 full service banking offices located throughout its market. At September 30, 2017, the Company had 227 full-time equivalent employees.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These measures and ratios include “tangible common equity,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” “tangible book value per common share,” “core noninterest income,” “core earnings before noninterest expense,” “core noninterest expense,” “core earnings before income tax expense,” “core income tax expense,” “core earnings,” “core efficiency ratio,” “core return on average assets,” “core return on average equity,” “core basic earnings per share,” and “core diluted earnings per share.” Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company’s financial results, and the Company believes that its presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate;

our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;

changes (or the lack of changes) in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;

the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;

our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;

inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates;

the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana;

concentration of credit exposure;

the ability to effectively integrate employees, customers, operations and branches from our recent acquisition of Citizens; and

the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the pending acquisition of BOJ Bancshares, Inc. and the ability to subsequently integrate it effectively.

business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate;

our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;

changes (or the lack of changes) in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;

the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;

our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;

inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates;

the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana;

concentration of credit exposure;

the ability to effectively integrate employees, customers, operations and branches from our recent acquisition of Citizens; and

the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the pending acquisition of BOJ Bancshares, Inc. and the ability to subsequently integrate it effectively.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and in the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2016 Linked Quarter Year/Year EARNINGS DATA Total interest income $ 14,442 $ 11,844 $ 10,993 21.9 % 31.4 % Total interest expense 2,904 2,542 2,240 14.2 29.6 Net interest income 11,538 9,302 8,753 24.0 31.8 Provision for loan losses 420 375 450 12.0 (6.7 ) Total noninterest income 1,167 801 1,029 45.7 13.4 Total noninterest expense 9,122 6,928 6,548 31.7 39.3 Income before income taxes 3,163 2,800 2,784 13.0 13.6 Income tax expense 1,032 877 747 17.7 38.2 Net income $ 2,131 $ 1,923 $ 2,037 10.8 4.6 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 1,437,929 $ 1,198,878 $ 1,134,591 19.9 % 26.7 % Total interest-earning assets 1,346,455 1,137,752 1,075,145 18.3 25.2 Total loans 1,073,800 914,265 840,028 17.4 27.8 Total gross loans 1,073,800 914,265 874,272 17.4 22.8 Total interest-bearing deposits 927,014 745,647 784,591 24.3 18.2 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,101,112 922,780 905,521 19.3 21.6 Total deposits 1,100,226 862,361 887,327 27.6 24.0 Total stockholders’ equity 152,186 149,713 113,056 1.7 34.6 PER SHARE DATA Earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 9.1 % (17.2 )% Diluted earnings per share 0.24 0.22 0.29 9.1 (17.2 ) Core Earnings(1): Core basic earnings per share(1) 0.29 0.22 0.27 31.8 7.4 Core diluted earnings per share(1) 0.29 0.22 0.27 31.8 7.4 Book value per share 17.56 17.11 15.93 2.6 10.2 Tangible book value per share(1) 16.04 16.74 15.47 (4.2 ) 3.7 Common shares outstanding 8,704,562 8,815,119 7,131,186 (1.3 ) 22.1 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.64 % 0.71 % (7.8 )% (16.9 )% Core return on average assets(1) 0.70 0.64 0.66 9.4 6.1 Return on average equity 5.55 5.15 7.15 7.8 (22.4 ) Core return on average equity(1) 6.61 5.11 6.63 29.4 (0.3 ) Net interest margin 3.40 3.28 3.23 3.7 5.3 Net interest income to average assets 3.18 3.11 3.06 2.3 3.9 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.52 2.32 2.29 8.6 10.0 Efficiency ratio(2) 71.80 68.57 66.94 4.7 7.3 Core efficiency ratio(1) 66.49 68.46 68.37 (2.9 ) (2.7 ) Dividend payout ratio 12.26 9.94 3.81 23.3 221.8 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 0.03 0.02 (66.7 ) (50.0 ) (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and noninterest income.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2016 Linked Quarter Year/Year ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.80 % — % (48.8 )% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.20 0.13 1.06 53.8 (81.1 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans,

excluding acquired loans 0.77 0.78 0.87 (1.3 ) (11.5 ) Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans,

excluding acquired loans 541.62 627.63 82.4 (13.7 ) 557.3 CAPITAL RATIOS Investar Holding Corporation: Total equity to total assets 10.35 % 12.30 % 9.84 % (15.9 )% 5.2 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 9.54 12.07 9.59 (21.0 ) (0.5 ) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.13 12.71 10.10 (20.3 ) 0.3 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.86 14.71 11.02 (19.4 ) 7.6 Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.15 15.05 11.37 (19.3 ) 6.9 Total capital ratio(2) 14.32 17.57 12.11 (18.5 ) 18.2 Investar Bank: Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.20 13.96 9.94 (19.8 ) 12.7 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 13.46 16.53 11.19 (18.6 ) 20.3 Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 13.46 16.53 11.19 (18.6 ) 20.3 Total capital ratio(2) 14.10 17.26 11.93 (18.3 ) 18.2 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Estimated for September 30, 2017

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,942 $ 11,720 $ 10,172 Interest-bearing balances due from other banks 30,566 23,238 35,811 Federal funds sold — 3 172 Cash and cash equivalents 48,508 34,961 46,155 Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $228,980,

$185,121, and $147,609, respectively) 227,562 183,584 148,981 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (estimated fair value of $19,311,

$19,418, and $21,625, respectively) 19,306 19,460 21,454 Loans held for sale — — 40,553 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,605, $7,320, and $7,383,

respectively 1,102,916 925,640 839,445 Other equity securities 7,744 7,025 7,388 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,362,

$7,497, and $6,380, respectively 33,705 31,510 31,835 Other real estate owned, net 3,830 3,830 279 Accrued interest receivable 4,147 3,197 3,081 Deferred tax asset 2,604 2,343 1,384 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 13,271 3,213 3,244 Bank-owned life insurance 8,140 7,297 7,150 Other assets 4,690 3,466 3,256 Total assets $ 1,476,423 $ 1,225,526 $ 1,154,205 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 175,130 $ 130,625 $ 112,414 Interest-bearing 926,232 764,200 794,637 Total deposits 1,101,362 894,825 907,051 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 162,700 109,285 88,943 Repurchase agreements 24,892 36,745 23,554 Subordinated debt 18,157 18,145 — Junior subordinated debt 3,609 3,609 3,609 Accrued taxes and other liabilities 12,827 12,121 17,472 Total liabilities 1,323,547 1,074,730 1,040,629 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;

8,704,562, 8,815,119, and 7,131,186 shares outstanding, respectively 8,705 8,815 7,131 Surplus 113,458 113,246 81,827 Retained earnings 31,508 29,644 24,465 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (795 ) (909 ) 153 Total stockholders’ equity 152,876 150,796 113,576 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,476,423 $ 1,225,526 $ 1,154,205

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2017 June 30, 2017 September 30,

2016 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 12,893 $ 10,559 $ 10,011 $ 33,456 $ 29,277 Interest on investment securities 1,399 1,199 920 3,627 2,667 Other interest income 150 86 62 296 146 Total interest income 14,442 11,844 10,993 37,379 32,090 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,137 1,827 1,934 5,817 5,212 Interest on borrowings 767 715 306 1,862 920 Total interest expense 2,904 2,542 2,240 7,679 6,132 Net interest income 11,538 9,302 8,753 29,700 25,958 Provision for loan losses 420 375 450 1,145 1,704 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,118 8,927 8,303 28,555 24,254 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 281 96 79 474 264 Gain on sale of investment securities, net 27 109 204 242 428 Gain on sale of fixed assets, net 160 1 — 184 1,252 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net 37 (10 ) — 32 11 Gain on sale of loans, net — — — — 313 Servicing fees and fee income on serviced loans 352 378 510 1,153 1,638 Other operating income 310 227 236 768 666 Total noninterest income 1,167 801 1,029 2,853 4,572 Income before noninterest expense 12,285 9,728 9,332 31,408 28,826 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Depreciation and amortization 542 391 371 1,309 1,110 Salaries and employee benefits 5,136 4,109 3,945 13,195 11,708 Occupancy 317 245 265 826 743 Data processing 446 355 374 1,169 1,115 Marketing 124 119 102 271 316 Professional fees 263 231 312 726 966 Customer reimbursements — — — — 584 Acquisition expenses 824 80 — 1,049 — Other operating expenses 1,470 1,398 1,179 4,189 3,494 Total noninterest expense 9,122 6,928 6,548 22,734 20,036 Income before income tax expense 3,163 2,800 2,784 8,674 8,790 Income tax expense 1,032 877 747 2,756 2,758 Net income $ 2,131 $ 1,923 $ 2,037 $ 5,918 $ 6,032 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 $ 0.72 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 $ 0.71 $ 0.84 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.03

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION EARNINGS PER SHARE (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2017 June 30, 2017 September 30,

2016 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Net income $ 2,131 $ 1,923 $ 2,037 $ 5,918 $ 6,032 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

used in computation of basic earnings per share 8,702,559 8,685,980 7,059,953 8,203,645 7,137,398 Effect of dilutive securities: Restricted stock 27,741 27,045 15,546 18,756 8,991 Stock options 46,632 43,640 15,369 10,572 14,920 Stock warrants 20,585 23,963 11,575 47,022 11,360 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

plus effect of dilutive securities used in computation of

diluted earnings per share 8,797,517 8,780,628 7,102,443 8,279,995 7,172,669 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 $ 0.72 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 $ 0.71 $ 0.84

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,073,800 $ 12,893 4.76 % $ 914,265 $ 10,559 4.63 % $ 874,272 $ 10,011 4.54 % Securities: Taxable 203,407 1,193 2.33 165,689 1,013 2.45 136,047 728 2.12 Tax-exempt 34,659 206 2.36 29,375 186 2.54 30,733 192 2.48 Interest-bearing balances with banks 34,589 150 1.72 28,423 86 1.21 34,093 62 0.72 Total interest-earning assets 1,346,455 14,442 4.26 1,137,752 11,844 4.18 1,075,145 10,993 4.06 Cash and due from banks 22,626 8,213 7,138 Intangible assets 13,283 3,217 3,248 Other assets 63,007 56,919 56,273 Allowance for loan losses (7,442 ) (7,223 ) (7,213 ) Total assets $ 1,437,929 $ 1,198,878 $ 1,134,591 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 337,846 $ 604 0.71 $ 291,902 $ 524 0.72 $ 262,841 $ 433 0.65 Savings deposits 102,331 139 0.54 51,474 83 0.65 51,924 88 0.67 Time deposits 486,837 1,394 1.14 402,271 1,220 1.22 469,826 1,413 1.19 Total interest-bearing deposits 927,014 2,137 0.91 745,647 1,827 0.98 784,591 1,934 0.98 Short-term borrowings 122,456 367 1.19 137,848 350 1.02 98,286 237 0.96 Long-term debt 51,642 400 3.07 39,285 365 3.73 22,644 69 1.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,101,112 2,904 1.05 922,780 2,542 1.10 905,521 2,240 0.98 Noninterest-bearing deposits 173,212 116,714 102,736 Other liabilities 11,419 9,671 13,278 Stockholders’ equity 152,186 149,713 113,056 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 1,437,929 $ 1,198,878 $ 1,134,591 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 11,538 3.40 % $ 9,302 3.28 % $ 8,753 3.23 %

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 960,868 $ 33,456 4.66 % $ 853,116 $ 29,277 4.57 % Securities: Taxable 173,273 3,044 2.35 125,982 2,172 2.30 Tax-exempt 31,540 583 2.47 25,920 495 2.54 Interest-bearing balances with banks 29,238 296 1.35 25,608 146 0.76 Total interest-earning assets 1,194,919 37,379 4.18 1,030,626 32,090 4.15 Cash and due from banks 13,180 7,335 Intangible assets 6,612 3,228 Other assets 58,401 54,478 Allowance for loan losses (7,265 ) (6,770 ) Total assets $ 1,265,847 $ 1,088,897 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 307,369 $ 1,616 0.70 $ 249,960 $ 1,205 0.64 Savings deposits 69,194 308 0.60 52,596 265 0.67 Time deposits 440,956 3,893 1.18 431,328 3,742 1.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 817,519 5,817 0.95 733,884 5,212 0.95 Short-term borrowings 127,081 1,000 1.05 111,418 710 0.85 Long-term debt 37,479 862 3.08 24,243 210 1.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 982,079 7,679 1.05 869,545 6,132 0.94 Noninterest-bearing deposits 133,675 95,225 Other liabilities 10,166 12,135 Stockholders’ equity 139,927 111,992 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 1,265,847 $ 1,088,897 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 29,700 3.32 % $ 25,958 3.36 %

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 152,876 $ 150,796 $ 113,576 Adjustments: Goodwill 11,357 2,684 2,684 Core deposit intangible 1,814 429 460 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible common equity $ 139,605 $ 147,583 $ 110,332 Tangible assets Total assets $ 1,476,423 $ 1,225,526 $ 1,154,205 Adjustments: Goodwill 11,357 2,684 2,684 Core deposit intangible 1,814 429 460 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible assets $ 1,463,152 $ 1,222,313 $ 1,150,961 Common shares outstanding 8,704,562 8,815,119 7,131,186 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.54 % 12.07 % 9.59 % Book value per common share $ 17.56 $ 17.11 $ 15.93 Tangible book value per common share 16.04 16.74 15.47