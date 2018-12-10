Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest – Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 12 December 2018.

ISIN DK0061074432 Name Maj Invest Value Aktier SRI+ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS Order Book ID 164638 Short name MAJVASRI Currency DKK Trade Currency DKK

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66