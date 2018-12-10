Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest – Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 12 December 2018.
|ISIN
|DK0061074432
|Name
|Maj Invest Value Aktier SRI+
|Submarket
|Investeringsforeninger / UCITS
|Order Book ID
|164638
|Short name
|MAJVASRI
|Currency
|DKK
|Trade Currency
|DKK
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
