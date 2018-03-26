Investeringsforeningen World Wide Invest – name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 March 2018.

ISIN: DK0060209336 Name: World Wide Invest New name: World Wide Invest Independent Mix Short name: WWKINV New short name: WWKMIX Unchanged orderbook ID: 72595

