Investeringsforeningen World Wide Invest – name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 March 2018.
|ISIN:
|DK0060209336
|Name:
|World Wide Invest
|New name:
|World Wide Invest Independent Mix
|Short name:
|WWKINV
|New short name:
|WWKMIX
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|72595
For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
