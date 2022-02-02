Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Investigating Neurobiology and New Treatments for Addiction, Depression and Anxiety

Investigating Neurobiology and New Treatments for Addiction, Depression and Anxiety

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Webinar Presenter

Dr. Nii Addy

Dr. Nii Addy

New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Investigating Neurobiology and New Treatments for Addiction, Depression and Anxiety” on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Nii Addy, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Addy will discuss his research on the neurobiology of motivational control, reward behavior, and reinforcement learning. He seeks to identify how these brain processes are altered in substance use disorders, depression and anxiety. Dr. Addy’s work incorporates various methods including the use of preclinical rodent models, electrochemistry, cellular and molecular biology, and electrophysiology. His lab has identified neurotransmitter mechanisms, namely dopamine and acetylcholine interactions, in specific brain pathways that regulate drug-relapse behavior and responses to stress and anxiety. His lab also examines neurotransmitter receptors and calcium channels that may serve as therapeutic targets to treat substance use and mood disorders. As part of the Yale Tobacco Center for Regulatory Science (TCORS), Dr. Addy’s team examines the effects of tobacco product flavors on nicotine reward and aversion, and on nicotine use behavior. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/februarywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope. 

Attachment

  • Webinar Presenter 
CONTACT: Myrna Manners
Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
(718) 986-7255
mmanners@mannersdotson.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.