Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) (“Acadia”) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Acadia, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Virtu Financial, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Virtu Financial, Inc, shares since before March 1, 2019, submit your information below:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX).

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Baxter International, continuously holding your shares since May 25, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Baxter International. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants materially misrepresented and/or concealed the true nature and severity of supply chain problems it was encountering and the impact they were having on the Company’s current and expected earnings. Defendants’ failure to disclose Baxter’s true problems relating to its supply chain deceived investors about the Company’s true financial health and earnings.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hawaiian Electric holding shares before February 28, 2019, you may have standing to hold Hawaiian Electric harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

