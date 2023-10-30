SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Apellis Pharmaceuticals against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants represented SYFOVRE “demonstrated a favorable safety profile” with minimal adverse effects and “no events of retinal vasculitis or retinal vein occlusion” observed. Notwithstanding defendants’ claims regarding the safety of SYFOVRE, on July 15, 2023, the American Society of Retina Specialists (“ASRS”) published a letter highlighting concerns with SYFOVRE. Specifically, the ASRS indicated that physicians have reported cases of eye inflammation in patients treated with SYFOVRE, including six instances of occlusive retinal vasculitis, a type of inflammation that blocks blood flow through the vessels that feed the retina and potentially results in blindness. On this news, the price of Apellis common stock declined $32.04 per share, or nearly 38%, to close at $52.46 per share on July 17, 2023.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of KeyCorp against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against KeyCorp. According to the complaint, one of the Company’s principal sources of revenue is net interest income (“NII”), which is calculated as the difference between interest income received on earning assets (such as loans and securities) and loan-related fee income, and interest expense paid on deposits and borrowings. During the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (ii) Key overstated its projected NII for the second quarter and full year of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (iii) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key’s business, financial results, and reputation.

RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of RTX Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue; (2) this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF airplanes, affecting customers and harming its business; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Applied Digital Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The lawsuit alleges Applied Digital made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm.

