SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), and Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD).

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. holding shares before October 27, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The Driven Brands class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Driven Brands was at least “several quarters” behind on integrating the auto glass business it had acquired and Driven Brands’ car wash business was more exposed to the negative impacts from a decline in demand from retail customers than it represented to investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Apellis Pharmaceuticals against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares since before January 28, 2021, submit your information below:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants represented SYFOVRE “demonstrated a favorable safety profile” with minimal adverse effects and “no events of retinal vasculitis or retinal vein occlusion” observed. Notwithstanding defendants’ claims regarding the safety of SYFOVRE, on July 15, 2023, the American Society of Retina Specialists (“ASRS”) published a letter highlighting concerns with SYFOVRE. Specifically, the ASRS indicated that physicians have reported cases of eye inflammation in patients treated with SYFOVRE, including six instances of occlusive retinal vasculitis, a type of inflammation that blocks blood flow through the vessels that feed the retina and potentially results in blindness. On this news, the price of Apellis common stock declined $32.04 per share, or nearly 38%, to close at $52.46 per share on July 17, 2023.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Inspire Medical Systems holding shares before May 3, 2023, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) despite the Acceleration Program, customers were encountering challenges with the prior authorization submission process, including with the scheduling of appointments; (2) a slowdown in prior authorization submissions arising from these challenges led to a shortfall of hundreds of procedures to implant the Company’s OSA device; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Applied Digital Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Applied Digital shares before April 13, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The lawsuit alleges Applied Digital made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm.

