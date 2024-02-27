NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of state and federal laws involving Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC), its directors and officers.

If you have information that could assist in the investigation of the Fluence Energy or if you are an Fluence Energy investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE.

About the Company: Fluence Energy, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, is a global pure-play provider of energy storage products and services as well as digital applications for renewables and storage.

Why is there an Investigation? Recently, Blue Orca Research issued a report concerning its decision to short Fluence Energy stock based, in part, on a lawsuit filed against the company by Siemens, its largest shareholder and corporate parent. The Siemens lawsuit alleges a laundry list of embarrassing and costly engineering and design failures, false representations, and fraud. Blue Orca Research also expressed concern about Fluence Energy’s cash burn rate, which would exhaust its current net unrestricted cash position in less than a year.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.