NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO).
If you are a shareholder of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:
https://fksfirm.com/investigation-abeona-therapeutics-inc-abeo/
or contact William J. Fields, via email at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
William J. Fields
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com
- INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Vocera Communications, Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims - April 17, 2020
- RYAH and Northern Green Canada Announce Strategic Agreement in Europe - April 17, 2020
- INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Abeona Therapeutics Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims - April 17, 2020