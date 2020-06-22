NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO).
If you are a shareholder of Vista Outdoor Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:
https://fksfirm.com/vista-outdoor-inc-vsto/
or contact William J. Fields, via email at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
William J. Fields
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com
- Insight Financial Services (IFS) Achieves Recertification of SOC 1 Type 2 for the 5th Consecutive Year - June 22, 2020
- RangeForce Debuts New Cyberskills Platform to Jump Start Technical Training - June 22, 2020
- INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Vista Outdoor Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims - June 22, 2020