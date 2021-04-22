INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate MIDD, TPCO, DSSI, PPD; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Welbilt, Inc. Welbilt shareholders are expected to receive Middleby stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Middleby shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Middleby shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to International Seaways, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held. If you are a Diamond S shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share. If you are a PPD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

