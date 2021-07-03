INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FMBI, EBSB, MNR, USCR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Old National Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. Following completion of the transaction, former First Midwest stockholders are expected to own approximately 44% of the combined company. If you are a First Midwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independent Bank Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Meridian Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vulcan Materials Company for $74.00 per share. If you are a U.S. Concrete shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

