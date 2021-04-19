INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MLHR, WBS, BMRC, MRLN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Webster Financial stock in connection with the merger. Following the closing of the transaction, Webster Financial shareholders will own approximately 50.4% of the combined company. If you are a Webster Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with American River Bankshares. If you are a Bank of Marin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to HPS Investment Partners LLC for $23.50 per share. If you are a Marlin Business shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

