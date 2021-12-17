Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Shareholders f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC)

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Shareholders f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating all potential legal claims against the Officers and Directors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday”), including violations of the federal securities laws, on behalf of Faraday Shareholders.

In July 2021, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: PSAC), a special purpose acquisition corporation, completed a merger transaction with Faraday in which Faraday was the surviving entity. Then, on October 7, 2021, J Capital Research published a short seller report on Faraday titled, “Move Over Lordstown: There’s a New EV Scam in Town.” Among other things, the report indicated that after eight years in business, Faraday has “failed to deliver a car,” “has reneged on promises to build factories in five localities in the U.S. and China,” “is being sued by dozens of unpaid suppliers,” and “has failed to disclose that assets in China have been frozen by courts.” Additionally, the report alleged that Faraday fabricated its claimed 14,000 deposits because 78% of those reservations were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely an affiliate.

Following this news, Faraday’s stock price fell $0.35, or 4%, to close at $8.05 per share on October 7, 2021.

If you are a former Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PSAC) shareholder and/or a current Faraday shareholder, and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.