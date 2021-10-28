Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) (“Honeywell”).

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell is a multinational corporation that focuses primarily on the industries of aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.

On October 22, 2021, Honeywell filed its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021 on a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In the report, Honeywell announced a probable loss of $160 million as a result of bribery investigations conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, and Brazilian authorities into Honeywell’s business dealings in Brazil. Following this news, Honeywell’s stock fell $7.12 per share, or 3%, and closed at $217.40 per share.

