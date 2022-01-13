Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) (“Rivian”).

Rivian develops, manufactures, and provides electric adventure vehicles, including five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles.

On January 11, 2022, Rivian announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Rod Copes, had stepped down from the company. In addressing his departure, the company said in a statement that Copes “began a phased retirement from Rivian several months ago, affording the team continuity as we moved toward production ramp.” Nonetheless, Rivian announced in December that it would fall “a few hundred vehicles short” of its goal to build 1,200 units for the year. Additionally, Rivian shares fell last week after Amazon, a major investor and customer, announced an agreement to buy electric delivery vans from the automotive manufacturing corporation, Stellantis NV.

Following this news, Rivian stock fell 5.3% to $77.16 a share, falling below the company’s IPO price of $78 per share.

