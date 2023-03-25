SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Redwire holding shares before August 11, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/redwire – corporation-investigation

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Redwire. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) against certain of its officers and directors.

f you are a current, long-term shareholder of Globe Life you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/in v estigati o n s/globe-life-inc

Recently, a civil lawsuit was filed by a former agent of American Income Life Insurance, Globe Life’s largest insurance subsidiary.

The lawsuit against Simon Arias III, President of the Agency, and others alleges a pattern of unchecked sexual assault and harassment at the agency. The lawsuit describes a culture of abuse at a workplace that operated without guardrails.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Olo Inc. (“Olo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OLO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Olo shares before August 11, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.co m /investigations/olo-class-action

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Olo. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; and (2) Olo’s key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway’s business.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPEN) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Opendoor holding shares before December 21, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/ope n door-technologies-inc-open

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Opendoor. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that (i) the algorithm used by Opendoor to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, Opendoor was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; and (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.