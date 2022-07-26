INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MNSO) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to its initial public offering (“IPO”) in October 2020, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

MINISO is a global retailer, headquartered in China, that offers a variety of design-led lifestyle products.

On or about October 15, 2020, MINISO commenced an IPO issuing 30,400,000 American Depository Shares (ADS) to the investing public at $20.00 per share (the “IPO Price”).

On or about July 26, 2022, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report questioning the veracity of certain statements made by the Company, notably with respect to MINISO’s supposed asset-light core business model and financials.

On this news, the price of MINISO’s ADS declined intraday to currently trade around $6.14 per ADS, or $13.86 below the IPO Price.

