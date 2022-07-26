Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Securities Investigation into Discover Financial Services (DFS)

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Securities Investigation into Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Discover Financial Services (“Discover” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DFS) and certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws by issuing false and misleading statements and/or omitting material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Discover securities and have since suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or via email at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, for more information.

In 2015, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) issued a consent order against Discover based on the CFPB’s finding that Discover engaged in illegal debt collection practices and that Discover misstated the minimum amounts due on billing statements as well as tax information consumers needed to get federal income tax benefits. In 2020, the CFPB issued a consent order against Discover based on its findings that Discover violated the prior CFPB order, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010.

On July 20, 2022, Discover revealed that it was “suspending until further notice its existing share repurchase program because of an internal investigation relating to its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters.”

On this news, the price of Discover stock fell by $8.49 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $100.00 per share on July 21, 2022.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Discover securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.