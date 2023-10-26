NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”) (NYSE: T) breached their fiduciary duties to AT&T and its shareholders. If you are an AT&T shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of AT&T’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage AT&T in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to AT&T, and whether AT&T and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.
On July 26, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were investigating potential health risks from lead-sheathed telecom cables used for decades by AT&T, among other telecom companies.
What You Can Do
If you are an AT&T shareholder, you may have legal claims against AT&T’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
About Scott+Scott
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300
San Diego, CA 92101
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors - October 26, 2023
- Build Relationships that Drive Revenue at Transform 2023, Hosted by Showpad - October 26, 2023
- Celebrate National Chocolate Day With M. Cacao’s New Chef-Made Salts of the World Chocolate Collection - October 26, 2023