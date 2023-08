SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Target, continuously holding your shares since August 18, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Target. The class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Target’s strategy for mitigating supply-chain constraints by over-ordering inventory had severely limited Target’s ability to timely respond to evolving consumer behavior; (ii) consequently, the purported “massive influx of insights” gained from the extraordinary heightened demand during the pandemic could not be leveraged by Target to react to rapidly changing trends; and (iii) as a result of Target’s inability to timely react to changes in consumer trends, Target’s sales declined and Target was left with an overabundance of inventory, forcing Target to take large markdowns, and severely impacting Target’s financial results.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Redwire Corporation (“Redwire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RDW) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Redwire, continuously holding your shares since August 11, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) (“Acadia”) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Acadia, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALCO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Alico holding shares before February 4, 2021, you may have standing to hold Alico harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico’s deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (3) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (4) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company’s financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.