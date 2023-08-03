NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Masimo Corporation:

On July 17, 2023, Masimo issued a press release announcing its preliminary revenue results for the second quarter of 2023. Masimo advised that it anticipates revenue of between $453 million and $457 million for the quarter, significantly less than the $540.87 million consensus estimate. Masimo attributed the lower-than-expected revenue to a drop in healthcare revenue caused by delays in large orders, falling single-patient use sensor sales, lower customer conversions and decreasing demand for its products from hospitals. On this news, Masimo’s stock price fell sharply $29.43 per share, from $147.16 on July 17, 2023 to $117.73 on July 18, 2023.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Masimo investors. If you incurred a loss on your MASI investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903