LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axos Financial, Inc. (“Axos” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Axos is the subject of a report issued by Hindenburg Research on June 4, 2024. According to Hindenburg, “Our research, including industry analysis, interviews with 21 former employees, lease agents and industry experts, combined with an examination of Axos’ loan book derived through local property records, indicates a company exposed to the riskiest asset classes with lax underwriting standards and a loan book filled with multiple glaring problems.” The report also claims, “For as long as banks have been around, there have also been ‘too good to be true’ outliers that claim to have discovered a magical lending formula. In this case, we are meant to believe that Axos’ has selected only the best felons and troubled borrowers and properties to lend to, allowing it to waltz gracefully through the imploding commercial real estate market. We think otherwise.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com