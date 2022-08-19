Breaking News
Investigation Alert Z, EVBG, PEGA, XRAY: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors’ Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Zillow shares since before August 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/zillow-group-lawsuit-z-zg

Last year a class action suit was filed against Zillow. The Zillow class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) despite operational improvements, Zillow experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (ii) such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (iii) as a result, Zillow was reasonably likely to wind down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Zillow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Everbridge shares before November 4, 2019, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/everbridge-inc-evbg-class-action

Recently a class action complaint had been filed against Everbridge. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to its acquiring nine separate companies; (2) Everbridge was using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (3) Everbridge was failing to disclose that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company’s revenue growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Pegasystems shares before May 29, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/pegasystems-pega-long-term-holders

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian; (2) Defendants’ product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through the personal involvement of PEGA’s CEO; (4) PEGA’s CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with PEGA’s written Code of Conduct; (5) PEGA was “unable to reasonably estimate damages” in the Appian Litigation; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about PEGA’s business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)
Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Dentsply shares before June 9, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/dentsply-sirona-xray

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply’s revenue and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a distributor rebate program in order for senior executives to be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation; (2) in order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period; (3) accordingly, Dentsply’s financial statements were not prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules, and Dentsply’s internal controls over financial reporting were deficient throughout the Class Period; and (4) as a result of defendants’ misrepresentations, Dentsply’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. As a result of the foregoing, When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com 

