ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVGW) complied with federal securities laws. On January 31, 2024, the Company disclosed that a Special Committee of the Board of Directors determined that certain matters “related to the Company’s operations in Mexico raised potential issues under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”).” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Calavo stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected] , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/calavo/ to discuss your legal rights.