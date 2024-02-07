ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Soho House & Co. Inc. (“Soho House” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHCO) complied with federal securities laws. On February 7, 2024, GlassHouse Research published a report alleging Soho House faces a number of issues affecting the future viability of the Company and “that much of the earnings gains made since going public have been fabricated accounting gimmicks such as pull forwards of revenue and delayed expense recognition.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

