ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Teradata Corporation (“Teradata” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDC) complied with federal securities laws. On February 12, 2024, Teradata announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, revealing that the Company ended the year below its 2023 outlook for cloud and total ARR, which was attributed to being “primarily due to timing issues.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Teradata stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected] , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/teradata/ to discuss your legal rights.