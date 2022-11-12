PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On November 7, 2022, Ouster announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne”) in an all-stock transaction. According to the announcement, each Velodyne share will be exchanged for 0.8204 shares of Ouster common stock, and the transaction will result in existing Velodyne and Ouster shareholders each owning approximately 50% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Ouster’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to OUST shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether Ouster shareholders are being provided with all material information in connection with the proposed merger.

Ouster shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/ouster-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

