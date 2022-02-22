INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Talkspace, Inc. (HEIC / TALK) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK), f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation (“Hudson”) (NASDAQ: HEIC), on behalf of the company’s long-term stockholders.

Talkspace is a behavioral healthcare company. The current business entity was formed in June 2021 through a business combination between then-private Talkspace and Hudson, a special purpose acquisition company, with Talkspace as the surviving, publicly traded entity. At the time the business combination closed, shares of Talkspace’s common stock traded at approximately $9.00 per share.

According to a recently filed stockholder complaint, the proxy statement filed in connection with the business combination omitted to disclose that: (i) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its business-to-consumer (“B2C”) channel since the start of 2021; (ii) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (iv) Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (v) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its business-to-business channel, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Talkspace’s 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

Current Talkspace stockholders who purchased or acquired HEIC or TALK shares prior to May 19, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/talkspace-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 
    
CONTACT:   

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.  
Adrienne Bell, Esq.  
KASKELA LAW LLC  
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100  
Newtown Square, PA 19073  
(888) 715 – 1740  
(484) 229 – 0750  
www.kaskelalaw.com 

