INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Talkspace, Inc. (HEIC / TALK) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK), f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation (“Hudson”) (NASDAQ: HEIC), on behalf of the company’s long-term stockholders.

Talkspace is a behavioral healthcare company. The current business entity was formed in June 2021 through a business combination between then-private Talkspace and Hudson, a special purpose acquisition company, with Talkspace as the surviving, publicly traded entity. At the time the business combination closed, shares of Talkspace’s common stock traded at approximately $9.00 per share.

According to a recently filed stockholder complaint, the proxy statement filed in connection with the business combination omitted to disclose that: (i) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its business-to-consumer (“B2C”) channel since the start of 2021; (ii) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (iv) Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (v) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its business-to-business channel, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Talkspace’s 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

