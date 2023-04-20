ATLANTA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (“Avidity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RNA) complied with federal securities laws. On March 30, 2023, Avidity provided an update on its product that is on a partial clinical hold for new patient enrollment by the FDA following a serious adverse event, stating that “discussions are ongoing” between the Company and the FDA and that “the Company continues to provide new data on AOC 1001 as it emerges from the MARINA Trial.” Following this disclosure, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.
