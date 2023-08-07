ATLANTA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CMBM) complied with federal securities laws. On August 1, 2023, Cambium reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which the Company described as “disappointing as a result of lower demand for Enterprise products caused by lower order volumes from distributors and high channel inventories, and a challenging macroeconomic environment, especially in EMEA.” The Company also disclosed that its CEO, Atul Bhatnagar, was stepping down immediately. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.
