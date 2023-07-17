ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cryoport, Inc. (“Cryoport,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYRX) complied with federal securities laws. On July 12, 2023, Cryoport announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, disclosing that “[s]econd quarter 2023 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $56.5 to $57.5 million, representing a decrease of 11%, at the midpoint, compared to the second quarter of 2022. These results reflect weaker than expected global demand for capital equipment; clinical trial start delays; and slower than expected ramps from certain clients.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

