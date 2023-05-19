ATLANTA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Foot Locker, Inc. (“Foot Locker,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FL) complied with federal securities laws. On May 19, 2023, Foot Locker disclosed that the Company’s sales have “softened meaningfully given the tough macroeconomic backdrop, causing us to reduce our guidance for the year as we take more aggressive markdowns to both drive demand and manage inventory.” Following this announcement, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

