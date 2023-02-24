ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fulcrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FULC) complied with federal securities laws. On February 24, 2023, Fulcrum announced that “on February 23, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the company that it has issued a full clinical hold regarding the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FTX-6058.” Following this announcement, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

