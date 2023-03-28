ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (“Harmony Biosciences” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HRMY) complied with federal securities laws. On March 28, 2023, Scorpion Capital published a report alleging that twelve deaths occurred during foreign clinical trials of its drug, Wakix. Scorpion Capital further alleges that “explosive information was concealed from the FDA that would have prevented approval” of Wakix. Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

