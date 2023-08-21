ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether The Lovesac Company (“Lovesac” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LOVE) complied with federal securities laws. On August 16, 2023, Lovesac announced it “believes that previously reported operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1.0 million to $2.0 million, respectively, for fiscal year 2023. When aggregating this error with other estimated required correcting entries the Company believes that operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $2.0 million to $3.0 million and $1.5 million to $2.5 million, respectively, for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

