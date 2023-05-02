ATLANTA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TriplePoint,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPVG) complied with federal securities laws. On May 2, 2023, The Bear Cave published a report alleging “TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.
If you purchased TriplePoint stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/triplepoint/ to discuss your legal rights.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com
- Icahn Enterprises Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Urges Investors with Losses to Reach Out Regarding Short Report – IEP - May 2, 2023
- Folly Coffee Roasters and Philtera Cold Brewed Coffees Join the FairWave Specialty Coffee Collective - May 2, 2023
- JSW Steel USA to Plans to Invest at Least $119.4 Million to Bring New Jobs and Technology to Jefferson County Plant - May 2, 2023